George F. Brandt
3/2/1935 - 6/4/2020
George Fredrick Brandt, 85, of Eugene passed away on June 4, 2020. He was born March 2, 1935 in Baker City, the ninth child to William and Lena Leish Brandt. He grew up on a farm in Elmira with his six brothers and three sisters. After graduating from St. Francis High School in Eugene, he served in the Army. He married Shirley Payne on June 25, 1960 and they raised their family in Eugene, where George worked in the plywood industry. He enjoyed traveling with his wife in their motorhome, fishing, hunting and golfing. He was known for his sense of humor, ability to fix anything and commitment to his family.
Survivors include his wife; children Joanie McCall, Eugene; Angie Hatfield (Ted), North Bend, Wash.; Steve Brandt, Eugene; Michelle Vaughn (Alan), Bend; and Tami Blaser (Michael), Sherwood; grandchildren Morganne Hatfield, Portland; Cody Hatfield, Seattle; Kyle, Adam and Courtney McCall, Eugene; Tanner and Lucas Vaughn, Bend; Emily and Jacob Blaser, Portland; and three brothers, Ted Brandt, Eugene; Frank Brandt, Sebastapol, Calif.; and Larry Brandt, Nampa, Idaho.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm, Thursday, June 11 at West Lawn Memorial Park, 255 S. Danebo Avenue in Eugene.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.