George Gordon Goldthwaite
March 28, 1948 - June 12, 2020
Born to Elizabeth and Rev. George Gordon Goldthwaite, Sr., George was raised in Boulder, Colorado, and Eugene, Oregon, graduating from South Eugene High School and University of Oregon (BS, MA history). He is survived by his partner of 28 years, Patricia Gwartney, offspring Emily Goldthwaite Fries, Lisa Goldthwaite, Adam Goldthwaite, Loren Gwartney Morshead, and Spencer Gwartney, as well as three grandchildren, several offspring-in-law, two sisters, two nieces, and dozens of honorary children. George worked as a general contractor, adding beauty and craftsmanship to dozens of Lane County homes, several he designed and built himself. He loved being a "faculty wife," hosting visitors, cooking, reading, listening to music, good conversations, and making things. He was active in his neighborhood and in ballroom dance, basenji rescue, and vintage Roadtrek communities. In lieu of flowers, his family welcomes donations to Positive Community Kitchen (https://www.positivecommunitykitchen.org/), where he chopped onions regularly. He was a gentle man and a kind soul, who knew how to love and be loved. A small, family memorial is planned for late July, which may be viewable online.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.