George GrayJuly 18, 1952 - August 8, 2020George Michael Gray passed away on August 8, 2020.He is survived by one sister Emilee Sue Amy of Springfield, Oregon and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him.There will be no services at this time. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield, Oregon.