George Herbert Keating, 99, of Vancouver, WA passed away peacefully on 5/26/2019. He was born May 13, 1920 in Cosmopolis, Washington. George enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1941, two months before the Pearl Harbor attack. He spent the next two years training B-17 mechanics in various locations in the United States before he was sent to serve near Norwich England as a B-17 crew chief for the rest of the war. He received a Bronze Star in recognition of his effectiveness in maintaining B-17 airplanes during the air battles.
George H. Keating
May 13, 1920 -
May 26, 2019
After the war, he returned home to Eugene, Oregon where he met the love of his life, Lois Russell, whom he married in 1946. They raised three children in Federal Way, Washington while George worked nights as an airplane mechanic at United Airlines and worked days in his backyard car repair business. In 1961, the family moved back to Eugene where George started his business acquiring rental property.
George had a keen mind and was an avid reader who routinely stayed up late to finish a good book. He loved a game of poker with friends, especially when he won. All of his four-footed grandkids held a special place in his heart. Nothing pleased him more than when a grandcat or granddog climbed into his lap. George also loved travel with his son Patrick that included yearly WWII reunions all over the country. Some notable trips they took included a reunion at George's old airbase in England in 2010, a reunion in New Orleans in 2017, and a scenic tour of Iceland in 2015.
In recent years George has been most frequently described as a "kind gentleman" by those he has met. He was well loved and cared for by the staff and residents at Hampton Care Center in Vancouver.
George is survived by his son, Pat (Lynda), and his daughters Mary and Michelle. Predeceased by his wife Lois Keating in 1979, sisters Mabel Haxby and Wilma Allum, and his brother Michael Keating.
A private memorial and celebration of life will be held.
Donations may be made in George's name to the Oregon Humane Society or to the 452nd Bomb Group Association.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 3, 2019