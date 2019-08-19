|
|
George Kotlarek
November 19, 1931 - August 16, 2019
George passed away on August 16, 2019 of natural causes complicated by late-stage dementia. He was born in Duluth, Minnesota to George S. and Florence (Allee) Kotlarek. He moved to Oregon and graduated from Eugene High School in 1949, then served in the U.S. Army, stationed at the Presidio in San Francisco. Once back in Eugene and attending the University of Oregon, he met and married Millie Fawver and they had four children together. In the early 1970s, and with pride and satisfaction, he built a home for his family on Essex Lane. After 25 years in sales and management at United Pipe and Supply , he retired and started his own business, Oregon Water Treatment. George found value in his life through hard work, helping others, and family.
He leaves behind his four children, Craig (Karen), Catherine, Dorian, and Jennifer; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, brothers Glenn and Wayne, and sister Gloria. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Millie; brother Gene Kotlarek; and sister Judy Kangas.
There will be a gathering of friends and family to celebrate George's life on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at The Pub at Laurelwood Golf Course beginning at 5:30 P.M.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019