George Lamont
2/10/1932 - 10/7/2020
On Wednesday, October 7, 2020, George Lamont passed away peacefully at his home in Coburg at the age of 88. A Eugene native, George was born February 10, 1932, grew up on Crest Drive and went to Dunn School when it was eight grades in a three-room schoolhouse. He attended Woodrow Wilson Junior High School and in 1950 graduated from Eugene High School. He studied business at the University of Oregon and remained an avid Oregon Duck fan and supporter throughout his life.
George joined the Navy in 1952 and served aboard the Aircraft Carrier USS Hornet. On November 14, 1953 he married Sharon Skalitzsky. They raised three children, Linda, Bruce and Robert. In 1996 he married Elizabeth Beairsto and they were happily together until her death in 2018. George and Becky loved to travel and they visited all seven continents of the globe making many friends from various countries.
George purchased the Lamont Featherland Farms poultry and hatchery business from his father in 1962. In 1967 he moved the business from its location at 29th and Willamette streets to three locations in Coburg, OR. George grew the business into one of the largest independent hatcheries in the U.S. with 100,000 breeder hens hatching ten million baby chicks a year. The business supplied layer chicks to egg farmers in Oregon, Washington, California, Hawaii, Mexico and Canada. Both his sons worked with him in the hatchery business.
George loved the cowboy era and owned horses from a young age. In his twenties, he competed in calf roping in the local rodeos. He also raised and showed horses for a number of years winning many trophies. In 1962, he joined the Lane County Mounted Sheriff Posse of which he was a life member and active until his death. He was Captain of the posse for several years and during this time he organized the Search & Rescue function of the Posse. He also loved the outdoors and liked to hunt, fish and shoot trap.
Another love of George's was flying and he flew various types of small aircraft throughout his life. His two favorites were his Cessna T210 and his T34 Military Trainer that he owned and flew with his son Bruce. He and Bruce were instrumental in founding the Oregon Air & Space Museum in Eugene. He loved formation flying and performed in air shows across the nation including a 60-plane formation at Oshkosh in 1999.
George was especially gifted in business and believed in giving back to his community. He served on the Oregon Board of Agriculture for eight years. He maintained close ties with Oregon State University Agricultural School and served on their Advisory Board for 16 years. He was a founding member of the Withycobe Club at OSU and inducted into the Oregon State Agriculture Hall of Fame and the OSU Young Ambassadors organization as an Honorary Member. He was a charter member and President of the Coburg Chamber of Commerce, a member of the Coburg City Counsel, President of the Oregon Poultry and Hatchery Association as well as President of the Pacific Egg and Poultry Association.
George was always eager to learn new things and in his later retirement rebuilt Hot Rods, reconstructing a 1936 Ford Coupe and a 1951 Chevy Belair Hardtop from the frame up.
In his last three years George struggled with cancer. In his true spirit of "never give up" he fought fiercely up to the end. He lived a full life and contributed much to his family, to his community, to his professional organizations, and to the city of Coburg and to Lane County. He will be loved and remembered by many. George was preceded in death by his father Creston Lamont, his mother Dorothy Lamont, his younger brother David Lamont, and older sister Janet Lamont. He is survived by his brother Joe Lamont, his three children; Linda Lamont of Mount Vernon, WA; Bruce Lamont and wife Sheri of Cottage Grove, OR; and Robert Lamont and wife Debora of Hillsboro, OR; three grandchildren, Angie, Tom, and Jeff, and several great grandchildren.
Due to covid-19 restrictions, a small service of family and invited friends will take place at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday December 5th at St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Oregon Air & Space Museum in Eugene or the College of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship Fund at Oregon State University in Corvallis.
