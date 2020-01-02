|
|
George Landon Olson
July 29, 1935 - November 27, 2019
Know all the passing of George Landon (Lanny) Olson, November 27, 2019, father, husband, grandfather and friend. He reunites in eternity with his wife of 58 years, our adored mother, Patt Bush Olson (June 16, 2018). Lanny and Patt respectively hailed from Minnesota via Iowa and Alabama via Alaska. In 1960, they met and married in Menlo Park, CA. He was a deputy sheriff, she worked at Hewlett Packard. In 1970, they and their four boys changed their lives forever when they moved to the Kris Kringle Christmas Tree Farm on Martin Creek Road, south of Cottage Grove. The farm steeled the family and made all of them who they were and are. Friends to many, Lanny & Patt cherished all those they loved and befriended. Together they now lay at peace, joining our beloved eldest brother David Bruce Hunt (November 6, 2013). Lanny and Patt are survived by sons, James, Eric, and John, daughters in law, Sheri, Kimberly, Claire and Stephanie, 10 wonderful grandchildren and a beautiful great grandchild. Surely your goodness and love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. Peace is the cornerstone.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, 2020