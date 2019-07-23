|
|
George Riihimaki
2/21/1947 - 7/19/2019
George Matthew Riihimaki died on July 19, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon at his home surrounded by his wife Gerrie and daughters Lynn, Laura and Lisa where he crossed the finish line and stepped into to the arms of His Lord and Savior, Jesus.
He was born on February 21, 1947 in Quincy, Massachusetts to Arthur and Rita Riihimaki, second generation Finnish Americans.
He attended Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL earning a BS in Chemistry and running long distance. He taught school for a year in Massachusetts and then was drafted during the Vietnam War where he served stateside as a chemist with the Army Environmental Hygiene Agency. He moved to Eugene and earned a MS in Biochemistry at the Univ of Oregon. He met Gerrie at InterVarsity Christian Fellowship and they married in 1973. After graduating, a friend offered him a job in accounting and so began a 46 year occupation as a CPA- more than a job, it was his ministry.
George had four loves: His LORD, His family, His clients and His Oregon Ducks! George attended church faithfully his entire life and most recently was a member of First Baptist church in Eugene. Even with his cancer he served in a financial advisory capacity and attended his life group faithfully. Over the years, George served on, or alongside, boards at Christian Family Services, Youth for Christ and One Hope of Lane County. George was a faithful and generous giver his entire life.
He is survived by his brothers Arthur and Paul Riihimaki, his wife, Gerrie, daughter Lynn Kane and husband Bryan, daughter Laura Riihimaki, daughter Lisa Ryan and husband Devin, grandchildren Lydia, Benjamin, Carolynn and Elliot. He was a devoted husband and adored his daughters and grandchildren to the very end of his life.
His daughters cherish the memories of all the travels with their dad – especially road trips that included many national parks, The Corn Palace, and trips to Disneyland! He and Gerrie traveled to 49 states and over 30 countries together.
George loved his clients! It grieved him to retire but he left a lasting legacy of integrity, loyalty, and excellence. He was a loyal and avid Duck Fan-especially Football and basketball. He had season tickets for almost 45 years.
George lived out his life verses: "Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths. '(Proverbs 3:5-6 KJV) He would want you all to know the simple but profound truth that Jesus loves you.
Service will be on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 2pm at First Baptist Church, Eugene.
Remembrances can be given to First Baptist Church, 3550 Fox Meadow, Eugene, OR 97408
Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 23 to July 25, 2019