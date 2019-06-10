|
George Toper, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. George was born November 5, 1948, in Watertown, NY to Frances and George Toper. George loved spending time with family and friends. He was known for his extraordinary generosity; always making sure that food, drink and stories flowed in abundance. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren.
George is survived by his wife Elaine, his children Mollie Larsen (Michael) and David Toper, his grandchildren Gavin and Charlotte Larsen and his brother Greg Toper.
Retired young from his career as a Human Resources Director, George volunteered as a mentor with Committed Partners for Youth and Big Brothers and Sisters, with the SMART reading program, and has been a strong supporter of Women's Space. Donations in his name can be made to SMART, Women's Space or Temple Beth Israel. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.
