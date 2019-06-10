Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for George Toper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Toper

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Toper Obituary


George Toper
November 5, 1948 -
June 3, 2019

George Toper, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend passed away Monday, June 3, 2019. George was born November 5, 1948, in Watertown, NY to Frances and George Toper. George loved spending time with family and friends. He was known for his extraordinary generosity; always making sure that food, drink and stories flowed in abundance. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren.

George is survived by his wife Elaine, his children Mollie Larsen (Michael) and David Toper, his grandchildren Gavin and Charlotte Larsen and his brother Greg Toper.

Retired young from his career as a Human Resources Director, George volunteered as a mentor with Committed Partners for Youth and Big Brothers and Sisters, with the SMART reading program, and has been a strong supporter of Women's Space. Donations in his name can be made to SMART, Women's Space or Temple Beth Israel. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary.

Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now