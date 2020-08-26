Georgia Briggs
05/26/1931 - 08/12/2020
Georgia Ferne (Demorest) Briggs, 89, was born at home in Wickes, Arkansas to Ethel (Baker) Demorest and Wilbur (Bill) I. Demorest. She was the oldest of four children, including brother, Vernon and sisters Jeannette and Glenda. She succumbed to a combination Alzheimer's Disease and a final stroke which she suffered in July 2020.
Her father moved the family to Lorane, Oregon when Georgia was a teenager. She met her future husband, John C. Briggs, in high school and they married in 1948. She graduated from Lorane High School in 1949 and they started their family. Her children included a son, Terry Allan Briggs (Barb), daughters Brenda Gayle Renoud (David), Charla Lyn Fleming (Jim) and Shelly Denise Corl (Jeff).
Mom used to say she couldn't boil water when she married Dad. Regardless of that fact, she was a loving wife & mother and became an excellent cook and homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, was an avid reader, worked hundreds of crosswords and always kept a bag packed for travel. Mom was also an avid Duck fan!
In 1956 John moved the family to Northern California to become a partner in a logging business. Mom attended college, taking business classes, and was a seasonal tax assistant. They moved many times from Humboldt to Mendocino, Shasta and Tulare Counties. She returned to Lorane in the late 1980's to care for Dad's ailing father, Herman. After her mother-in-law, Hester, and John passed in 1997, Georgia moved to Springfield to be near family.
After mom was diagnosed with Alzheimer's, our sister Brenda and husband David took mom into their home and provided her with loving care until her death.
Georgia is survived by her 3 older children, her brother Vernon, and sister Glenda. She leaves 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Her parents, husband John, and sister Jeannette, predeceased her. Sadly, her daughter, Shelly, passed shortly after mom.
Mom requested there not be a formal service. Her ashes will be scattered along with Dad's at a later date.
The family wants to thank Peace Health Hospice and Pete Moore Hospice House for their loving care of Mom. Please direct any donations to Peace Health Hospice in mom's name.
