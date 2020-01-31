|
Georgia Mary Gerhart Barton was born August 2,1939 in Boise, Idaho to George W. Gerhart and Mary W. Breen Gerhart. Her early years were spent in small communities in mountainous regions of Idaho while her Mother was establishing a teaching career. After numerous moves throughout Idaho the Gerhart family settled in Springfield Oregon where Georgia entered the 8th grade. She then went on to enjoy academics, tumbling and pep squad at Springfield High School and graduated with the class of 1957. Georgia went on to attend the U of 0 as well as OSU, where she earned her teaching credentials and entered the Springfield School District, teaching for one year at Thurston and then moved on to Pleasant Hill Middle School where she taught for over 30 years until retiring in 1993.
Georgia married Donald Brown in 1959, they divorced in May 1968. She married Richard Barton in August 1968 and instantly had three daughters to help raise.
During the early years of her marriage to Richard, Georgia spent her summers being a strawberry and bean field boss (Wicklund's). In her retirement years her summers were filled with classes at LCC which consisted of tennis, singing and keyboard courses. Georgia also traveled to Canada, Hawaii, Ireland and England.
Georgia and Richard divorced in 2009. Georgia is survived by her three stepdaughters Debra, Denece and Darsell, her brother David (Susan), nieces Denise, Kathy and nephew Kenneth; as well as nine grandchildren Joshua, Rayna, Kiersten, Garrett, Kendra, Michayla, Logan, Kaleb and Kaitlyn and numerous great-grandchildren throughout the western states. Georgia's mother Mary W. Gerhart predeceased her in 1992.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Jan. 31, 2020