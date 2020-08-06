Georgine Emma Herring
January 30, 1921 - July 25, 2020
Georgine Emma Herring, passed on, quietly in her sleep on July 25, 2020. She was 99 years old. Georgine was born on January 30 1921 at Fusilier, Saskatchewan, Canada, where her parents George and Heilda Hayertz had a homestead. Her family moved near Birch Hills, Saskatchewan and lived on their farm until moving to Idaho when she was 13. Eventually the family moved to Florence, OR, where Georgine finished high school. She met Walter A. Herring while he was working at the skating arena. Walter and Georgine married in 1940 and raised their 4 children in Eugene, OR. Georgine was a busy homemaker and mother, she did extensive sewing making suits, sports coats even wedding ensembles for the family. She went into the homes of infants to care for them when their mothers returned to work. Later she worked at the neighborhood dry cleaners. She volunteered to teach Sunday School at the United Methodist Church in Eugene, OR, and was lead teacher for over 30 years. Walter and Georgine retired to Florence, OR where they had a happy, active social life, with lots of dancing at the Florence Elks. They were members of the United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School again. Georgine and Walter had 56 years of marriage, until he passed on in 1996. I remember Mom saying "When I think of your Dad it makes me smile" Eventually Mom moved to the Portland area to be closer to family.
Georgine is survived by her children, Walter G. Herring (Pam), Resa Purkey, Georgine Longfellow (Chris) and Darlyn Herring, her grandchildren, James W. Herring (Beth), Douglas Herring (Wendy), Elizabeth Herring Mitchell (Lex), Jeremy Patzer, Julie Patzer, Danielle Purkey, Jay Longfellow (Mary), Joseph Longfellow, Lee Longfellow, Logan Longfellow, and by her great grandchildren, Alexandra, Noah and Cyndi Herring, Kellen Chang and Sonya Herring, and Kailyn and Melaney Mitchell.
A sincere thank you to Mom's caregivers: Rachel Smith-Daigle, Kimberly Lacey, Andrea Bacon and Providence Hospice.
A service will be planned when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
