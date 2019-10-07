|
Gerald "Joe" Allen Sabin
04/13/1936 - 10/04/2019
Joe Sabin is the perfect example of a life well-lived. A heavy equipment mechanic by trade, he often joked that he had graduated from Langlois High School in the top 10 of his graduating class (there were only 8 graduates in the class of 1955) Following high school, he earned an Associate's degree in Diesel Mechanics (1957) from then OTI. He had a second career as "head bottle washer" supporting his wife Nancy's flourishing tax service in both Klamath Falls and Medford. Joe passed away on Oct 4th, following a brief illness.
Joe worked for Pape' Bros for 40 years serving as a field mechanic and appraiser throughout Oregon and California.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy; siblings Mary Jean, Elizabeth, Larry and Judy; children, Kathy Judson, Jerry (Sue) Sabin, and Susan (Mark) Inman, and grandchildren Mandy, Lisa, Brittany and Mikaela.
Joe was always ready to help his family, joke with friends and talk with friends and strangers who immediately became his friend.
He will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at the Methodist Church in Junction City on Oct 12th at 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
