Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Sabin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Allen "Joe" Sabin


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Allen "Joe" Sabin Obituary
Gerald "Joe" Allen Sabin
04/13/1936 - 10/04/2019
Joe Sabin is the perfect example of a life well-lived. A heavy equipment mechanic by trade, he often joked that he had graduated from Langlois High School in the top 10 of his graduating class (there were only 8 graduates in the class of 1955) Following high school, he earned an Associate's degree in Diesel Mechanics (1957) from then OTI. He had a second career as "head bottle washer" supporting his wife Nancy's flourishing tax service in both Klamath Falls and Medford. Joe passed away on Oct 4th, following a brief illness.
Joe worked for Pape' Bros for 40 years serving as a field mechanic and appraiser throughout Oregon and California.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Nancy; siblings Mary Jean, Elizabeth, Larry and Judy; children, Kathy Judson, Jerry (Sue) Sabin, and Susan (Mark) Inman, and grandchildren Mandy, Lisa, Brittany and Mikaela.
Joe was always ready to help his family, joke with friends and talk with friends and strangers who immediately became his friend.
He will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held at the Methodist Church in Junction City on Oct 12th at 11:00 am. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now