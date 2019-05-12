|
|
Gerry was born September 28, 1943 in Hawthorne, California to Thurman and Jennie Mae Brown. He suddenly died May 1, 2019 at home.
Gerald T. Brown
1943 - 2019
He worked for the Eugene Water & Electric Board for 30 Years, retiring in 1998.
The love of his life was his partner Peggy Hofferber. They were together for 40 years Close behind was his love for fishing, hunting and his many hobbies.
Survived by son Galen Brown and sister Betty Perkins. Son Rhawn Brown, sister Linda Steinhauer and his parents preceded him in death.
There will not be a funeral but a celebration of life later this summer.
"Please Know that you will always be loved and never forgotten."
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 12, 2019