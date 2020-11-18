Gerald Roy Hanson
April 26, 1941 - November 12, 2020
Gerald Roy Hanson 79 passed away peacefully in his home on November 12th in Fort Rock, Oregon.
He was born on April 26th, 1941 in Eveleth Minnesota.
He graduated from Pleasant Hill High School in 1959. In 1963 he enlisted in the Army National Guard for six years.
Gerald met his wife Joyce Lynch and married August 2nd, 1971 in Reno Nevada.
He was a millwright for many years at Mazama Timber in Creswell, Oregon. He bought land in Fort Rock Oregon and started farming in 1974.
He loved farming, camping, fishing, hunting and old cars.
He is Preceded in death by his father Arthur and mother Mable (Helgren) Hanson and sister Irene Bedinger.
He is survived by his wife Joyce, son Michael and wife Heidi of Fort Rock. He has 3 step grandkids Brad, Hollie and Karston. Granddaughters Tayla Hanson of Klamath Falls, Sabrina Hanson of Fort Rock and great grandsons Jake and Owen of Fort Rock. Sisters Judy Steffey of Klamath Falls, Polly (Ed) Chaffin of Dexter, Oregon and Peggy Hanson of Klamath Falls. Many cousins, nephews and nieces.
At Geralds (Jerry) request there will be no services.
You may make a donation to St. Charles Hospital (Heart & Lung) in Bend, Oregon in Geralds name.
