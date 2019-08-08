|
Dr. Gerald Schofield
April 2, 1934 - July 22, 2019
Gerald Wilmont Schofield, 85, went home to be with God on Monday, July 22, 2019 surrounded by family in their home in Eugene Oregon. Gerald was born April 2, 1934 in Goodland KS to Ray and Mildred (Underwood) Schofield. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis, daughters Teresa (Russ) Kovac of Tempe AZ, Laura DuBois (Gary Collins) of Eugene OR and Yvonne Schofield Cleary (Brian Cleary) of Kodiak Alaska and four grandchildren: Joseph, Luisa and Karen Russell, and Elliot DuBois. A brother Kenneth Schofield of Cody WY and a sister Darlene Brown of Conroe TX survive him.
After graduating from Goodland High School, Jerry served 4 years in the Air Force, stationed in TX. He married his college sweetheart, Phyllis Roehrman, in 1955 in Herington KS and returned to Texas. Upon discharge he completed his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Houston. He earned his Medical Degree at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School in Dallas. Dr. Schofield accomplished his internship and general surgery residencies in Ogden, Utah.
The young family then moved to Wichita KS where he completed his orthopedic surgery residency. They returned to Dallas TX where he joined an orthopedic group for 14 years and became a Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon. In 1982 they moved to east Texas where he set up his Orthopedic Clinic and worked with Titus County Medical Center in Mt Pleasant TX where he served his community for 25 years. He enjoyed living in the country, managing his cattle, horses, beehives and becoming a Master Gardener.
In December 2016 Jerry and Phyllis moved to Eugene OR to be near the loving care of their daughters. After 62 years of marriage they still embraced the adventure of living in a new state in a charming city just hours from beautiful mountains and the Pacific Coast. His family honors his memory as beloved husband, father and grandfather. We will miss his protective presence always.
