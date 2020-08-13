Gerald Stokes
09/10/55 - 07/17/20
Gerald Aquila Stokes died Friday July 17, 2020 peacefully in his sleep at home. Born September 10, 1955 in Oklahoma City to Thomas Harold and Wandean June Stokes, the third of 5 children. The family moved to Oregon in 1960. Gerald began working with his dad at the Atrium Shoe Repair in 1983, bought the business in 1989, and they were joined by his son, Elijah Stone in 1995. They worked together until the shop closed in 2002.
Gerald had a huge and generous heart and loved to joke and laugh. He was often surrounded by kids that he loved and mentored. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and leaves behind his partner of 40 years, Bonnie Stone, their 2 children, Elijah and Elana Stone, and 3 grandchildren. In lieu of a memorial service, contributions can be made to Eugene Burrito Brigade at 2040 Dewey St. Eugene OR 97402 or through pay pal.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy