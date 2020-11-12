1/1
Gerald Wallace Bowden
Gerald Wallace Bowden
Gerald (Gerry) Bowden of Eugene died September 1st, 2020, he was 88 years of age. A service is planned in summer 2021.
He was born in Feb, 1932 in Victoria B.C., Canada to Anthony (Jerry) and Eileen Bowden. He married Marian Carstensen on Jan. 21, 1956, in Portland, Oregon.
He held a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Oregon and a Masters Degree from New York University. He worked in retail management and was a store manager for J.C.Penneys.
Survivors include his brother Greg (Janice) Bowden, Vancouver, Canada, his sister Janet (Val) Vallevand, Toronto, Canada, his two sons, Andy (Mison), Olympia, Washington, and David, Springfield, Oregon, his daughter, Barb (Howie) Spilde, Seattle, Washington, and his grandson, Alex Bowden, Olympia, Washington.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
