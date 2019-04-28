|
|
"Jerry" was born in Elgin, Nebraska to Ray and Ada Schuchardt. He had 3 sisters and 2 brothers.
Gerald "Jerry" Wayne Schuchardt
1932 - 2019
The family moved west in 1934 settling in Amity, OR. After High school Jerry spent 4 years as a jet mechanic in the Air Force. In 1958, he settled in Santa Clara with a wife, daughter and son.
Jerry opened Santa Clara Barber Shop that year and worked for 50 years. He continued operating the shop with his daughter up until his passing.
Jerry loved fishing, hunting, crabbing, woodworking, and keeping his home property pretty and green.
He was a founding member of the American Legion Post 83. He and his life partner Betty Maloney spent many years as active members.
Jerry was fortunate to have a wonderful extended family with Betty, her daughters Vicki Nicolas, Cindy Bue, Sue King, their spouses and children.
Gerald was preceded in death by his son Scott. He is survived by a daughter Shane Brown, son-in law John Brown and grandsons Kiel and Tyler Brown.
There will be a Celebration of Life, Sat. May 4th, "open house style" 1-4 at Jerry's house. In remembrance donations can be made and the American Legion Post 83.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Apr. 28, 2019