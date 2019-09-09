Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springfield Memorial Gardens/Springfield Memorial Funeral Home
7305 Main St
Springfield, OR 97478
(541) 746-5311
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Wilson


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Wilson Obituary
Gerald Wilson
01/22/1927 - 09/02/2019
A celebration of life will be held Monday, September 16 at 2:00 at Springfield Faith Center for Gerald D. Wilson, who went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 2, between visits from his family. He was 92.
He was the fifth of 10 children born January 22, 1927, to Harry and Effie in Woodlake, Nebraska. His lifelong adventurous spirit developed early as he spent his boyhood roaming the sandhills of Nebraska with his grandfather, searching for Arrowheads and Indian Head pennies. The family moved to Springfield in 1940.
Gerald's patriotism prompted him to enlist in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, where he served in World War II aboard the USS Charleston (PG-51). After the war, he met and married his loving wife of over 68 years, Nina F. Simpson on August 10, 1951. Together they raised a family of four boys, David (Karen), Robert (Michelle), Neil (Darlynn) and Mike (Paula). As a Christ Follower, Gerald faithfully took his family to church. He taught his boys about his love for Jesus and would often share his faith with others.
As a carpenter he built several houses in the Eugene/Springfield area and was known as being kind and generous with his skills, often helping others with carpentry work and home repairs.
Gerald loved being a husband, father, grandfather and "Great Papa." He shared his love for Oregon with his children and grandchildren, Kelsey (Blair) Rothwilson and Aaron (Sarah), often hiking "just a few blocks" through dense forest prospecting and looking for treasure and the perfect fishing hole. He also enjoyed sharing memories, writing poetry and spending time with his three great-grandchildren, Kadence, Isaiah and Kylie.
In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his sister Erma, brothers Norman (Daisy) and Floyd (Leta), as well as a large extended family. His memory will live strong with us until we one day meet him again.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to City of Refuge International, PO Box 70101, Springfield, OR 97475
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now