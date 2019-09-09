|
|
Gerald Wilson
01/22/1927 - 09/02/2019
A celebration of life will be held Monday, September 16 at 2:00 at Springfield Faith Center for Gerald D. Wilson, who went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 2, between visits from his family. He was 92.
He was the fifth of 10 children born January 22, 1927, to Harry and Effie in Woodlake, Nebraska. His lifelong adventurous spirit developed early as he spent his boyhood roaming the sandhills of Nebraska with his grandfather, searching for Arrowheads and Indian Head pennies. The family moved to Springfield in 1940.
Gerald's patriotism prompted him to enlist in the U.S. Navy at the age of 17, where he served in World War II aboard the USS Charleston (PG-51). After the war, he met and married his loving wife of over 68 years, Nina F. Simpson on August 10, 1951. Together they raised a family of four boys, David (Karen), Robert (Michelle), Neil (Darlynn) and Mike (Paula). As a Christ Follower, Gerald faithfully took his family to church. He taught his boys about his love for Jesus and would often share his faith with others.
As a carpenter he built several houses in the Eugene/Springfield area and was known as being kind and generous with his skills, often helping others with carpentry work and home repairs.
Gerald loved being a husband, father, grandfather and "Great Papa." He shared his love for Oregon with his children and grandchildren, Kelsey (Blair) Rothwilson and Aaron (Sarah), often hiking "just a few blocks" through dense forest prospecting and looking for treasure and the perfect fishing hole. He also enjoyed sharing memories, writing poetry and spending time with his three great-grandchildren, Kadence, Isaiah and Kylie.
In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by his sister Erma, brothers Norman (Daisy) and Floyd (Leta), as well as a large extended family. His memory will live strong with us until we one day meet him again.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to City of Refuge International, PO Box 70101, Springfield, OR 97475
Arrangements entrusted to Springfield Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019