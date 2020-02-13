|
Geraldine (Jeri) DalSoglio-Lea
August 30, 1934 - January 30, 2020
Geraldine (Jeri) DalSoglio-Lea, 85, of Taylorsville, Utah (formerly a longtime resident of Springfield, Oregon) passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Intermountain Medical Center, Murray, Utah. Jeri was born on August 16, 1934 in Long Beach, California to Clayton and Helen (Claypool) Tewell.
Mom worked in the aerospace industry for many years as an Administrative Secretary at McDonnell Douglas in Long Beach, California; Lockheed in Palmdale, California, and Boeing in Seattle, Washington. In later years, she was involved with the Lions Club of Eugene/Springfield, Oregon, where she worked tirelessly to help organize a seeing-eye dog program and assist with the dispatch and transport of eye tissue donations. Under the direction of the Lion's Club of Salt Lake, Mom's eyes were donated to the University of Utah for research. Mom loved to travel and spend time with family. In the past few years, she was able to visit her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren living in the pacific northwest.
Mom is survived by her husband, Earl Lea; sons, Jeffrey Hall (Linda) of Tumwater, Washington, Jim DalSoglio (Robin) of Redmond, Oregon, and Tom DalSoglio (Molly) of Eugene, Oregon; daughters, Lisa Skeem Lea (Liz) of Taylorsville, Utah, and Kim Doffing (Ron) of Springfield, Oregon; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and an 8th on the way.
At mom's request, there will be no funeral service.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020