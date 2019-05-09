|
|
Geraldine Johnson Gerry Johnson went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully surrounded by the love and care of those who shared her life. She was married to Walter F. Johnson, Jr., and they later divorced. Together they had 4 children, Mike, Terry, Linda and Rick. She was preceded in death by her oldest grandson, Aaron and later, her son Terry. Gerry has 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
March 8, 1931 -
May 6, 2019
Gerry was active in church, counseling, teaching and sharing her love of God to all. She was known for her smile, wisdom, love and sense of humor. She will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 11th, at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Center, 2080 19th St., Springfield.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 9, 2019