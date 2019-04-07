|
Geraldine Lois Dillin, age 95, passed away peacefully on March 28th. She was born August 12, 1923 in Casey, Iowa to John Kading and Sophia (Hain) Kading.
Geraldine Lois Dillin
1923 - 2019
On June 24, 1945 Geraldine married Charles L. Dillin. They farmed in Iowa until they moved to Oregon in 1962. After raising her four children she went to work for the 4-J School District as an elementary school cook/manager until she retired. Geraldine enjoyed gardening, canning, baking, sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, bowling, and in later years bingo and endless jigsaw puzzles.
Geraldine is survived by sons Roger Dillin (Karen) of Springfield, OR, Philip Dillin (Tracy) of Cottage Grove, OR, and daughter Julie Clark (Ken) of Bellevue, WA; 6 grandchildren, Konne Viestenz, Lori Perry (Shaun), Lisa Eichner (Jeremy), Tanya Blaser (Brian), Austin Clark (Beth), Courtney Chambers (Ryan); 12 great-grandchildren Heather, Kristina, Summer, Mackenzie, Madison, Rylie, Dillin, Jakobe, Halle, Whitley, Charlotte, James; 1 great-great-grandchild, Ari Silva. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles of 73 years, her parents and siblings, daughter Sandra Viestenz and grandson Kreg Charles Viestenz. She will be greatly missed, and remembered as a ray of sunshine for her sweet nature, and surprise humor that she would unexpectedly slip in when least expected.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, May 5th at 1:00 pm at Camp Creek Church, Springfield, OR, followed by a time of sharing and refreshments at Camp Creek Church, Fellowship Hall, 37529 Upper Camp Creek Road, Springfield, OR. A private Interment will be held after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Creek Church, Springfield, OR.
