Gini E Justice
May 29, 1953 - August 8, 2019
Gini was born in Brooklyn, NY, the youngest of five. She changed her name from Virginia E. Pitcher in her late 30s. She was a mother, a hospice nurse, an environmental activist, a devout feminist and social justice advocate. She is survived by her son, Kai who she adored and raised alongside her partner of 22 years, Susan. She also leaves behind her best friend of 45 years, Cecilia, and three siblings and their partners; Paul & Peg, Barb & Natale, and Val & Cyn, As well as her beloved nieces and nephews, aunts and cousins and many friends, old and new. Gini was preceded in death by both parents, Norma and Al Pitcher And her sister, Karen.
Gini loved her family and friends, her many pets, nature and the great outdoors. She loved living in Eugene Oregon, where her mother died and one sister still lives. She also loved swimming With dolphins and watching Manatee and Whales, so she lived in Englewood, Florida, much of her life.
The years prior to her death, Gini struggled with several serious medical issues and multiple losses, but a month before she passed, she found the writings of Marianne Williamson which lifted her spirits.
Gini could make you laugh and cry, often in the same conversation. She will be sorely missed. She is to be cremated with no service, but please consider a one-dollar donation to Marianne 2020 in Gini's memory.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 19 to Aug. 24, 2019