Gio is survived by his mom and dad, Rick and Laura and his brother Giuseppe (Joe) Rocco of Creswell, Oregon. Also survived by his close family (Nonie, Grandad, Grandma, uncles, aunts and cousins), friends, community and the love of baseball.
Giovanni Bruno Mediati
September 19, 2003 -
June 13, 2019
Gio just finished his Freshman year at Creswell High School. He was an exceptional student, classmate, teammate, friend and stellar baseball player. Prior to starting school in Creswell in his 8th grade year, he attended O'Hara Catholic School. His outgoing, athletic and bright personality touched everyone that he came in contact with. He had so many friends and was loved because he was always a friend to everyone and touched everyone's heart. He loved to give hugs and every hug meant the world.
He loved his friends and family and his special close strong bond with his brother. He loved baseball (San Francisco Giants was his favorite team but loved watching all the great players throughout the MLB), love to listen to all kinds of music, drawing, sports, golf, learning to play the piano, driving, hanging out with his friends, attending school activities, his bling, Pepsi and his shoes.
Gio was known as GQ and IS (Italian Stallion) and for his huge smile. He was treasured and was a blessing to us and to all. His spirit and heart will live in all of us and make us stronger everyday. He is watching over us as our angel at every step, moment, pitch, at bat, every play, and throughout our lives.
Please join us for his Celebration of Life. In loving memory of Gio on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10:30 am. Location Creswell High School, 33390 Niblock Ln, Creswell, OR 97426.
