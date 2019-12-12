|
|
Gisela Davis
7/8/1942 - 11/24/2019
Gisela Davis of Eugene Oregon born on July 8 1942, died Sunday November 24, 2019 at the age of 77, after having a massive stroke. She is survived by her husband Rick Davis and three children; Claudia, Matthias, and Shaun. Gisela was born in Düsseldorf, Germany to Nina Traub and lived there until she was 26. She met her husband Rick in Darmstadt, Germany while he was stationed there in the army, and then stepped out to make the trip of a lifetime by coming to the United States, where they were married in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on April 14th 1967.
She and her husband went on to raise three children, bear witness to four grandchildren, start a family cabinetry business, and build a beautiful home in North Eugene. Gisela & her husband started golfing in the late 70s, joining Shadow Hills Country Club, where she proudly hit her "hole in one" on the 8th hole, and proceeded to build friendships that have lasted over 40 years. Golfing and new cultures became a passion she and her husband shared with friends while traveling the world, and finding different courses to play on. Although their travels took them to all 7 continents, she was especially moved to travel to Samoa, the place of her mother's family, always reminding us that this trip was truly "A dream come true". In the past ten years Gisela was most committed to her Costa Rica travel for three months of the year finding great joy in the wildlife and inviting many to come share it with her.
As the Matriarch of the Davis family she was known for her amazing cooking, entertaining in her beautiful home, her generosity with family and friends, and speaking her mind without regret. She had an extraordinary talent for blooming tropical flowers like: Orchids, Plumerias, and Hibiscus, in our NW weather. Probably most profound, was her deep loyalty and protectiveness of her family and close friends. She continues to be loved and will be missed by many. At her request, there will be no service.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019