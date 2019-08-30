|
Gladys Lucille Rose
3/16/1923 - 8/10/2019
Gladys L. Rose of Eugene, Oregon died August 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Riverbend in Springfield, OR at age 96. She was was born March 16, 1923 in Sumner, Washington the sixth of seven children of H. Frank and Anna Broztmann Grimes. At the age of 6 she moved to Raymond, Washington where she attended school and worked at J.C. Penney Co.. She graduated from Raymond High School in 1941. She married Everett "Buster" Rose on August 27, 1942. She lived in Colorado, Florida, Oklahoma, Michigan and California, during WW2. She returned to Washington Stare while her husband was overseas and worked as a" Rosie the Riveter" at Boeing, building bombers until the war ended.
In 1947 she moved to Eugene, Oregon where her husband joined his father E.W. "Pops" Rose in his business Mill-Log Equipment Co. Inc., which the family owned and operated for over 40 years. She was the company's first secretary/book keeper, and also cooked for the crew. For many years she enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating and camping. In 1960 her only child Jill was born, and she switched her focus to her family, friends and neighbors. She cared for many friends, neighbors and her in-laws in their homes when they became ill. In 1989 she found her true love in being a Grandma with the birth of her grandson Nick followed by a grandaughter Erica Rose in 1991. She loved being part of their, and their friends lives with all her heart.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Jill and David E. Miller, grandson Nicholas Elijah Miller, granddaughter Erica Rose Miller, all of Eugene. Her "first kids" nephews and nieces Pat Schmidt of Cheyenne, WY, Anna Lewis of Cody, WY, Andrew Schmidt of Arizona, and Mariann Deering of Sherwood, OR. And numerous other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and sisters, husband and her father and mother-in-law. There will be no services at her request.
