Gladys Marie Bowen
10/28/1928 - 2/2/2020
Gladys Marie Bowen, a long time Coburg resident, passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles "Pete" Bowen and her son Gerald Bowen. She is survived by her children, Ray and Janet Kuhl, Robert and Gwen Bowen, Michael Bowen, Patricia Bowen, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Gladys was a devoted sister, wife, mother and grandmother who spent her life nurturing her family. She showed us all unconditional love and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. For an expanded obituary please go to musgrove.com.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020