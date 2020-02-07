Home

POWERED BY

Services
Musgrove Family Mortuary
225 S Danebo Ave
Eugene, OR 97402
(541) 686-2818
Resources
More Obituaries for Gladys Bowen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gladys Marie Bowen


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gladys Marie Bowen Obituary
Gladys Marie Bowen
10/28/1928 - 2/2/2020
Gladys Marie Bowen, a long time Coburg resident, passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 91. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles "Pete" Bowen and her son Gerald Bowen. She is survived by her children, Ray and Janet Kuhl, Robert and Gwen Bowen, Michael Bowen, Patricia Bowen, six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. Gladys was a devoted sister, wife, mother and grandmother who spent her life nurturing her family. She showed us all unconditional love and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Arrangements entrusted to Musgrove Family Mortuary. For an expanded obituary please go to musgrove.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gladys's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -