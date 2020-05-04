|
Gladys Sherry Baker
1929 - 2020
Gladys Sherry Baker, 90, of Elkton, OR passed away April 29, 2020. She was born on July 28, 1929 in Elkton, OR to parents Sharon and Mary May (Morris) Colley. Sherry graduated from high school. She married Warren Estes Baker on August 2, 1949. Sherry was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who loved her family very much. Family dinners and entertaining were always one of her favorite activities. When her children were grown, she began caring for the children of Elkton, whom she loved as her own family. Sherry had an infectious smile and a positive outlook. She had a zest for life that was evident in her hardy laugh and spontaneous songs. If you were lucky, you may have even gotten to dance with her in a moment of joy. Sherry served as a longtime member of the Rebekahs, a Past Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star, and a Cub Scout Den Mother. She founded an annual pie auction for the benefit of the Elkton Community Education Center that allowed her to share her famous blackberry pies with everyone. In addition to baking, she was a talented seamstress, artist, and crafter. Sherry was also an avid flower gardener, who could grow nearly anything, including a plethora of blackberry vines. Sherry is survived by her son R. Whitney Baker and his wife Shirley, Chewelah, WA; daughter Debora E. Schalla and husband Roy, Coos Bay, OR; son David M. Baker and wife Vickie Lenton, Sultan, WA; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by Warren E. Baker and Theodore Colley. A private graveside service was held at Elkton Cemetery. Arrangements in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel, Cottage Grove, OR.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from May 4 to May 5, 2020