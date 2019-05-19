|
|
Glen Fogelstrom passed away peacefully May 4th, 2019 at the age of 87.
Glen A. Fogelstrom
May 4, 2019
Glen was born in Spangle, Washington to Ted and Rose Fogelstrom. The Fogelstroms moved to Eugene in 1937. Glen graduated from Eugene High school and attended the University of Oregon. He met and married LouAnn Wood in 1953. They raised 3 children, Gale, Carol Baker {Rick} and Ted (Penny).
Glen and LouAnn traveled to many countries including the 1980 Moscow Olympics and enjoyed traveling the United States. They enjoyed following the Oregon Ducks and attended many bowl games,basketball tournaments and track meets.Glen was a partner of "Ted's Auto Clinic" with his father for 17 years and then worked for Chase Mechanical Contractors for 25. He was a life member of Elks, and a past member of the Oregon Genealogical Society, Oregon club and the Horseless Carriage Club of America.
After LouAnn passed in 2003 Glen took over her volunteer position with the Hospital Guild at Riverbend. Glen enjoyed being doted upon by the wonderful Guild women. He met Doris Beebe and enjoyed 15 years of companionship. We want to thank Doris and her family for sharing their lives and love with our dad.
Glen's 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren will remember his love of chocolate chip cookies and ice cream and never going without these treats at a family gathering. Glen requested that there be no memorial service. A Celebration honoring Glen will be held at a later date. In his remembrance you may donate to Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation or the American Association for cancer research.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 19, 2019