|
|
Glen Chapman
03/02/1952 - 12/01/2019
Glen Murle Chapman, age 67, a resident of Forest Grove, Oregon and Westlake, Oregon, died on Sunday, December 1, 2019 after an accident on his property in Dorena, Oregon.
Glen was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon on March 2,1952. He was a graduate of Cottage Grove High School in 1970, completed his Associates Degree at Lane Community College, and later attended DeVry University in Phoenix before apprenticing and becoming a licensed electrician in Oregon. His last years as an electrician were at Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon until his retirement.
He is survived by his life partner, Geneva Jackson; his mother, Reta Chapman of Eugene; his sister, Judy Merckling of Junction City; his brother, Jerry Chapman of Eugene; his brother, Dale Chapman of Molalla; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Dean Chapman.
If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to SEVA - an organization Glen has supported since his first trip to Nepal many years ago . Go to https://seva.org for more information.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019