Glen Harold Wickline

Glen Harold Wickline Obituary


Glen Harold Wickline
1933 - 2019

Glen H. Wickline Passed away peacefully in his home. Surrounded by his loving family. He went home to be with his Lord Jesus. He was a devoted family man. Loving, Husband, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather.

He was in the Army during the Korean War, He was a Soldier and MP, Gradeforman and Planerman.

He was married to Zella Wickline his "Bride" for 65 years. He had 5 children; Phillip his son (Deceased), Marcella Meir married to David Meir , Sylvia McKibben married to Mark McKibben, Nancy Hannan married to Michael Hannan, and Lisa Snow. He has 15 Grandchildren and 19 Great Grandchildren.

A surviving sibling Donald Wickline and his wife Rose Wickline.

Services will be held at Kings Grace Church in Junction City Oregon on June 22, 2019 at 11:00am.

Arrangements entrusted to Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home.

www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 21, 2019
