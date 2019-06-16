|
Glen was born in San Bernardino, California to Chris Coglietti and Marie Holms. He and his family moved to the town of Coburg onto a ranch in the Coburg Hills. It became C-Bow Arrow Ranch. Glen graduated from Sheldon High School and from the U of O. While in college, he started hayrides and barn dances to add to his dad's trail rides. Glen was a cowboy, a ski bum and all-around fun guy.
Glen Victor Coglietti
July 21, 1947 -
June 8, 2019
In 1974, he married Connie Sommers. Together they have 2 children Tiffany Coglietti Leturno and her husband Anthony, of Eugene, OR and Nicholas Coglietti, his wife Amanda and their sons Jude and Quin of Gunter, TX.
Glen did a variety of jobs Meier & Frank in the sporting goods department, selling life insurance at Metropolitan Life, drove dump truck for Green Gravel and retired from Delta Sand and Gravel as Dispatcher/Driver.
He was very proud of his children and grandchildren. Glen was an animal lover and loved old cars driving a 1966 Barracuda in show and shines. We will miss your quirky humor, your contagious laugh and the stories you liked to share.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers Joe Coglietti and Nate Coglietti.
Friends and family are invited to join his family for a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 7th, from 1-5 at Emerald Park.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on June 16, 2019