Glenda passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning of Wednesday, May 1st in Portland, Oregon. She left behind a big life full of family and friends.
Glenda Marie (Isom) Potterf
1933 - 2019
Glenda was the daughter of Glenn and Elizabeth Isom of Brownsville, Oregon. She loved the farm life and tagging along with her father in her tomboy days. Her mother, Lib, taught her the love of flowers, laughter, and song. She inherited her father's love for children and animals. Glenda learned to play the piano and played saxophone in the Brownsville High School marching band.
Glenda moved to Eugene in 1959 first working in a record store, then working in an X-ray clinic and eventually finding her career in the title and escrow industry.
Among her many hobbies, Glenda had a natural eye for home interior design both indoors and out. Her homes and her gardens were always a place that others loved to visit. She made everyone feel at home.
As life slowed down and she became a widow she still had great energy. The projects were less grand in scope but still made with that Glenda enthusiam. Her many friends stayed in touch and those friendships ended up being one of her greatest assets in old age.
Her last five months after moving to Portland were difficult at times, but she had moments of great laughter and joy as well. She loved looking at pictures and videos of 11 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She never lost her love of chocolate or sushi and received many visitors and watched spring bloom in her neighborhood one final time.
She is survived by her 3 children Debbie (Ed), Gregory, Terry Sue, her 3 stepchildren Bruce (Dede), Ron (Debbie), Sheri (Bill), her 11 grandchildren Matt (Falin), Adrienne (Ryan), Mark (Censia), Kristi, Ben (Shandell), Tracy (Earl), Lindsey (Colin), Liz (Jake), Drew, David, and Ian (Shelly), and her 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale Pottorf, sisters, Virginia Falk, Rosemary Piper, brother Douglas Isom and granddaughter Suzanne Kidder.
Glenda had a lot of love to give and gave it to her last breath.
Contributions can be made in her honor to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held in Eugene on Saturday, June 29th.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 23, 2019