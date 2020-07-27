Glenda Straw
Nov. 6, 1942 - July 19, 2020
GLENDA MAE STRAW, 77, of Medford, Oregon passed away July 19, 2020 at Providence Medford Medical Center.
Born to Fred and Maxine Kindopp in Toledo, Oregon, she later took the name of Wright, the name of her mother's second husband. She started working at age 12. At age 16 she had saved enough money to purchase a bus ticket to New York City, where she modeled. She worked many varied jobs through her life, from waitressing to mortgage writer, credit manager, insurance adjuster, all while going to college and raising her 4 children.
All along the way, Glenda was giving to other people and touching many hearts. For a 2-year period, just prior to her becoming seriously ill, she got 8 people off the streets. Two of these are now married and living in Oklahoma with their newborn child. At the time of her death, she was still in touch with them.
Surviving are her four children, Kellie Uglesich, Michael Reed, Anthony Augustine, Jacqueline Risseeuw; 10 grandchildren; 9 greatgrandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, mother, brother, uncle and 2 aunts.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Medford, Oregon.
