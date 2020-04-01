|
|
Glendon Geil
May 14, 1933 - March 22, 2020
Glendon Geil passed peacefully away surrounded by his family at his home on the beautiful McKenzie River on March 22, 2020.
Glen was born May 14, 1933, in Albany, Oregon, to Paul and Beryl (Nordyke) Geil. He was raised in the Salem-Keizer area and lived in Springfield for many years. His career as a banker spanned 39 years.
Glendon was married to Sidney Knox for 52 years until her death in 2003 and in 2006 married Jan Wellette. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one sister, three children, one stepson, six grandchildren, three step grandchildren and a total of sixteen great grandchildren.
The family is thankful the Lord allowed Glen time to say goodbye to friends, neighbors and family. He welcomed then all and shared his special style of humor and love of Jesus until God called him home.
Jeremiah 17:7, 8.
