Glenn Eitelman
December 26, 1952 - July 23, 2020
Glenn Dwight Eitelman, of Eugene, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 67.
Glenn was born to parents Rodney and Ethel Eitelman on December 26, 1952 in Hartford, CT. Glenn graduated from Rockville High School in Vernon CT. and went to the University of Connecticut to study Paleontology (the study of the history of life on Earth as based on fossils). His love of science intersected with his love of cooking and he worked as a chef, specializing in breads and pastries. Glenn was named as having the best breads and pastries in Connecticut by New York Times food critics Jane and Michael Stern and was personally praised for his bread and desserts with a standing ovation by world renown chefs Jacques Pépin and Pierre Franey.
Glenn married Wendell Hanna in 1988 and they had one son Tyler Eitelman in 1990. Glenn opened a restaurant/coffee house, the Chameleon Pastry Arts, in Eugene, Oregon in the early 1990's. After the coffee house was sold, Glenn bought and refurbished homes. Glenn enjoyed the outdoors and learned to snowboard with the encouragement of his son Tyler.
Glenn is survived by his son, Tyler Eitelman and his brothers, Doug and Steve Eitelman.
