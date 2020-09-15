Glenn W. Vehrs
Nov. 25, 1930 - Sept. 11, 2020
Our beloved grandpa, gramps, great grandpa, step dad, husband, uncle, cousin and friend, Glenn W. Vehrs, 89, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 in the comfort of his home in Eugene, OR with family at his side and family/friends around the country holding him close to their hearts. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years, Jacqueline Vehrs.
Glenn was born November 25, 1930 in Vancouver, WA and was raised in Battle Ground, WA. He enjoyed his time as an active duty member of the United States Air Force from 1951-1943. Glenn spent the beginning of his trucking career in the woods hauling logs and the latter part on the highway hauling lumber between Oregon and Northern California. The trucking stories that were shared over the years were alway enjoyed by the family.
Glenn was a charming and delightful man who enjoyed spending time with his family near and far. Always in attendance at graduations, weddings, grand children's sporting events and holiday celebrations. We have all had our turn at discussing politics and sports...especially football. Sundays were reserved for football and unlimited pots of coffee.
Glenn never turned down an adventure or an opportunity to spend time with his family. Some of his trips in recent years were to Mexico, the Florida Keys, the Rose Bowl, Miami Boat Show...adding to the list are the road trips to Alaska, Southern California, Central Oregon, Portland and Ocean Park. He was the best road trip partner ever. He thoroughly enjoyed his travels and "Stuff Like That"
Give Mom a hug from all of us and we miss you and your story telling.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy