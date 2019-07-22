|
Gloria Granfield Bodine
August 28, 1924 - July 18, 2019
Gloria Bodine of Eugene passed away at age 94. She was born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Florence (nee Egan) and John Granfield. She attended Pittsfield High, then studied chemistry and joined Gamma Phi Beta at the University of Minnesota during World War II. She married Robert (Bob) Nall Bodine in 1948; in early years she was a homemaker while he served in the U.S. Army. Bob retired in Northern Virginia, and in 1966 Gloria moved into the workforce as a guidance secretary at West Springfield High School, where she was a student and faculty favorite. She and Bob retired to Florence, Oregon in the early 90's, where they enjoyed family, new friends, travel and volunteer work. Gloria settled finally in Eugene to lavish attention on a new grandson and Duck football.
She leaves ancestral footprints in Oregon, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, and Louisiana, through children Robert Nall Bodine (Tia), Betsy Crockett (Randy), John Bodine (Janet) and Anne Bodine; four Bodine grandchildren (Laura, Jenny, Marc and Alex) and seven great grandchildren. She is survived as well by New England siblings Mary Gallant and John Granfield (Carol); cousins, nieces and nephews in all climes. She leaves behind beloved friends including Larry Dunham, Sandy Keim, Chris Price, and Charlene Greener. Her husband Bob and sister Jane Palmer preceded her in death.
Gloria loved life, befriended everyone she met, and embraced the philosophy of eating dessert first. She was passionate about reading, politics, knitting, cooking, traveling, playing bridge, and her favorite teams (Spartans/Redskins/Ducks). She had no bad habits. Even as breadwinner and soulmate to Bob, she put her kids first, did "mom" things for their friends, and helped mentor neighborhood kids long into life. Her smile and laughter brightened others' spirits to her last days.
The family thanks Elderhealth and Living in Springfield, OR, especially staff at Aspen House, for their loving care of Gloria. Gloria joins Bob in donating her remains to Oregon Health Sciences University, cementing a lifetime of charity with a final gift.
In lieu of flowers, share a kindness with others or post a photo/memory on the Guest Book at www.registerguard.com/legacy. A memorial service will be held in Arlington, VA in the Fall of 2019. Contact the family for details.
