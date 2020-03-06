|
Gloria Jeannette Walton
April 7, 1927 - February 25, 2020
Gloria was born to Louis and Angeline Benjamin on April 7, 1927 in Dighton, Massachusetts. She was the 2nd of 4 children. At the age of 12 her family moved across the country with only what they could fit in their car and settled in Gardena, California. Gloria graduated from High School there and worked at United Supply during post war years delivering mail throughout the plant by bicycle. She attended a year of nursing at Compton Junior College and intended to make nursing her career. Fate intervened and she met a Navy man, William (Bill) Walton, at a Catholic Church dance. They married in 1946 and moved to the Fern Ridge area where they raised 4 children and spent the rest of their lives. Those years were spent building a beautiful home for her family and helping her husband in his business, Walton's Radio and TV Repair. After Bill's retirement, Gloria became a librarian for Fern Ridge Public Library where she worked until age 62. Her retirement years were filled with enjoying her 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren as well as tending to her beautiful yard. Gloria was a founding member of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Veneta and lived her life as a true testament to her faith. She died February 25, at age 92 from complications of a stroke. A graveside service was held at Franklin Cemetery. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
