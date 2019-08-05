|
Gloria M. Stager
Nov. 11, 1926 - July 28, 2019
Gloria Marie Stager, 92, of Eugene, OR, formerly of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on July 28, 2019.
Gloria was born in Durand, WI to Mildred and Fred Gillmore. On April 10, 1950, she married the love of her life, Kingsley "King" Stager in Minneapolis and raised 6 children.
She became an accomplished artist, showcasing her paintings in many galleries. She blessed all of us with her beautiful singing voice and enjoyed performing with the Springfield Sharps and Flats. She loved flower gardening and showed love to all the flowers in her garden of life.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Daniel Stager, James (Margo) Stager, John (Susan) Stager, Robert (Shelly) Stager, Deborah Tillotson, Darlene (Brent) Anderson, and 18 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Aug 24 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 4330 Willamette St., Eugene. Rosary at 9:45 am. Reception to follow.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2019