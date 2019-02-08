|
It's with deep sadness that we say goodbye to our mother and friend Gloria Mattison. Dad left us last year and Mom has now joined him to continue their journey together. She leaves behind Ken and I, grandson Cal, sister Norma and brother Tuffy, along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was first and foremost a mother. Her focus was always her family and whatever we needed she and Dad would provide. During our school years she could always be found volunteering or serving on the PTA. If we needed cookies or treats for school she would stay up late to make sure we had them. I wanted to join the Brownies so Mom volunteered to be our troop leader. She could be found working into the wee hours creating my dance team costumes. Ken was a wrestler in junior high and Mom led the effort to create the wrestling program at Thurston High. Her talents were many. She was famous for her biscuits. No holiday meal was complete without them. Potato salad was her other claim to fame. She made it in her huge yellow Tupperware bowl and there was rarely any left. Another of her many talents was sewing and quilting. The results of her efforts over the years were beautiful. As an impatient youth I chaffed at having to stand still while she worked on a dress she was making for me. But the end product was always something I wore proudly. As a stay at home Mom her goal was simple, raise children to be the best they could be.
Once we were in school she went back to work. She began as a playground aid at Yolanda Elementary. She took that job because it allowed her to be home before we got home from school. She eventually became the secretary at Douglas Gardens Elementary school and then worked in Personnel at the district office. Throughout her career she was known for her kindness and efficiency. If it needed to be done Mom would step up immediately. She remembered those years fondly as she does the many friends she made.
Mom touched the lives of many people over the years. She will be remembered for her dedication to her family, her kindness, and her generosity. We will miss her beyond measure but are glad that she is with Dad and will be forever happy. Happy journeys Mom and Dad, we love you. A private family gathering is planned. If you wish to honor Mom she would appreciate it if you donated to Greenhill Humane Society or Cascade Hospice.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on Feb. 8, 2019