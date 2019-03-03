|
|
Gloria (Simington) Packebush
August 22, 1949 -
February 24, 2019
Gloria (Simington) Packebush of Florence, OR was born August 22, 1949 in Cable, WI to the late Beverly and Lewis Simington. She passed away on Feb 24, 2019 at the age of 69 with her family surrounding her. Gloria was married to Duane in 1966. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, children: Duane Jr. and Rodney, Laurie Rogers and Carmen Libby; 9 grandkids and 5 great-grand kids.
The service will be held Saturday, March 9 at 2pm, at the Swisshome Church.
