|
|
Glynda Ray
September 7, 1946 - February 21, 2020
Glynda Faye Ray (Walters) passed away on February 21st, 2020 from cancer at the age of 73. Glynda was born to Charlie and Jewell (Carter) Walters on September 7th, 1946 in Clebit, Oklahoma. Her parents moved their family to Springfield, Oregon for work, when she was six months old. After graduating high school she continued her education and became a legal secretary and worked for a law office.
On May 18th, 1975, she married Joe Ray in Lake Tahoe and moved to California where he was working. In 1978, they moved to Springfield, Oregon.
Glynda enjoyed being a homemaker and loved raising her family. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping, the ocean, and making her house a home. She loved visiting with family, friends and neighbors and sharing her love of Jesus. Glynda's greatest joy in life were her grandchildren.
Glynda is survived by her son Michael Ray of Springfield; her daughter Traci Shoop and husband Mathew of Springfield; her brother Jerry (Karen) Walters of Arkansas; her grandchildren, Devon (Brenna), Benjamin, Justin and Jacob; and her great-granddaughter Athena.
She is also survived by her dear Aunt Virginia Walters, her cousin, who was truly a sister, Vickie Gabbert, and many other precious relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29th, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. A private burial will be at Springfield Memorial Gardens. Services are in care of Major Family Funeral Home in Springfield. Visit majorfamilyfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest book.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020