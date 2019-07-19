|
|
Glynn Redford
10/14/1927 - 7/18/2019
Glynn Owen Redford passed away on July 18, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. He was born October 14, 1927 to Pearl and Owen Redford in Cardston, Alberta, Canada.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Millicent (Millie), 4 sons: Rodney (JoDean) of Moses Lake, Washington, Derek (Betty) of Boise, Idaho, Randal (Fawn) of Eugene, Oregon, Robbe (Julie) of Sandpoint, Idaho; one daughter, Lori Ann (Gary) Rainsdon of Twin Falls, Idaho; one brother, John C. Redford (Debbie); 26 grandchildren, and 59 great-grandchildren.
Glynn spent his early years on a horse on the prairies in the Leavitt area of Alberta, Canada. When he was 19, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Southern States mission. In 1950 he married Millicent A. Salway in the Idaho Falls Temple. For years he worked on ranches and in dairies, specializing in making ice cream. In 1968 he was in a car accident and was no longer able to do the physical work required on the ranch. He suffered from back pain the rest of his life.
He moved his family to Salem, Oregon where he found work in the Oregon State Penitentiary as a Sergeant. While working at the Penitentiary, he went back to school and received an associate degree in Business Management.
In 1976 Glynn and Millie purchased a Nursing Home in Eugene, Oregon and for several years managed the facility. In 1987 they built and managed Riverpark; a 120 bed Nursing and Rehabilitation Health Center in Eugene. Upon retiring in 1995, they sold Riverpark and went on a mission to Sudbury, Ontario, Canada for their church, where they served a leadership proselyting mission.
Glynn was always actively engaged in the Lord's work for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints. He served as a Branch President in Cutbank and Conrad, two branches of the Church in Montana. He served as counselor to a Bishop, Stake High Councilman and Stake Executive Secretary in Eugene. He loved his work as a Temple ordinance worker for 10 years in the Portland Oregon Temple.
Glynn was a quiet man who loved horses, and always missed the land. At one time he owned land in Leavitt, Alberta, Canada where he raised cattle. He had 15 acres on the corner of Meadowview and Hwy 99 in Eugene for many years where he had nine horses. He had a very dry sense of humor, loved his family and enjoyed playing tricks on them. He was a great listener and always available for his grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at the River Road Chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Tuesday, July 23 at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Leavitt, Alberta Canada on July 27, 2019.
Arrangements entrusted to West Lawn Memorial Funeral Home. Please access the obituary and you are invited to sign the guestbook at musgroves.com.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 19 to July 23, 2019