Goldie Mason Obituary
July 23, 2019
Goldie Mason passed away at the age of 86 on July 23, 2019. Goldie and her husband Wayne (deceased December 2001) owned and operated Wayne's Market in Marcola for decades. Goldie is survived by her three children Jenny, Janice, and Michael; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and her sister Charlotte. Instead of a funeral service, Goldie chose to have her ashes scattered in the ocean where Wayne and their dog Tracks have resided for 17 years.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 24 to July 28, 2019
