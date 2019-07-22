|
Goldie Snyder
5/17/1951 - 7/19/2019
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Hope Lutheran Church in Springfield, 1369 B St, for Goldie Snyder who died from natural causes on July 19. She was 68.
She was born May 17, 1951, in Jenkins, Kentucky, to John Otis Boggs and Thelma Jean Rhodes. She moved to Lane County as a child. She attended Elmira High School with the class of 1969. She was trained and worked as a CNA, but more recently worked in food services before retiring a few years ago.
Goldie's true passion was the gospel of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She read her bible daily. She taught many children the truth of God's Word. She was bold in her faith and selfless in her Christian charity.
Survivors include her daughter Keely Rossberg of Veneta; her son Patrick Cox II of Springfield, her brother Glen Boggs of Goshen, her sister Shirley Loftis of Veneta, her brother Paul Boggs of Sprague River, her sister Betty Derscheid of Bakersfield, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Edna Nichols, her brother David Boggs, and her grandson Michael Rossberg.
Flowers can be sent to Hope Lutheran Church, 1369 B St, Springfield, Oregon 97477.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from July 22 to July 25, 2019