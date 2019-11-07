|
|
Gordon Foster
06/18/1931 - 11/04/2019
Gordon was born in Junction City, Oregon, but felt most at home in the arid, semi-desert landscape of Eastern Oregon. Sisters, Prineville, the Three Sisters Mountains, the lava beds, and the desert plains were beautiful in his eyes.
As a young man Gordon made his living working in the woods, and later became a millwright. After a stint in the US Army (1954-1957) where he won Marksman competitions and served as a Supply Supervisor. Back home he eventually became a self-taught welder. He practiced welding for many years becoming one of only four workers licensed to perform high-tech welding.
Married to Shirley Pankey Foster for 24 years, they had four children, Terry Foster Reardon (Woodbridge, VA) Roger, Steven, and Shane Foster (Veneta). He had seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. His family will miss his joking and teasing, laughter and occasional grumpiness.
An amateur photographer for many years, Gordon traveled around the state taking artistic photos of Oregon's beautiful scenery. Gordon was an avid craftsperson, collector, student of genealogy, country music, World War II and the lore and stories of Native American tribes.
We love you Dad, and will miss you every day, but we know you, Roger, and Steve are together again.
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019