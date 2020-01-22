|
|
Gordon I. Kadrmas
January 19, 1930 - December 10, 2019
Gordon I. Kadrmas passed away in Eugene on December 10, 2019 at age 89.
Gordon was born on January 19, 1930 in Bowman, North Dakota to Frank J. and Caroline (Pavlish) Kadrmas. He graduated from Woodburn High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1951-1953.
Gordon married Betty M. Praus at St. Mary's Catholic Church in South Heart, North Dakota on October 6, 1953. They made their first home in Lakeview, Oregon, where Gordon, together with his brothers and brother in-law, built the couple's first home in 1956. In turn, he helped build homes for each of his family members in Lakeview. In 1978, Gordon and Betty built their second home in the countryside west of Eugene.
Gordon worked for the lumber industry in Lakeview for eight years. He was a millwright and machinist at Lane Plywood in Eugene for 27 years until retirement.
Gordon enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and golfing. He and Betty loved to listen, sing (in Czech) and dance to old time polkas and waltzes. Gordon often played the clarinet and button accordion at many of their family get-togethers.
Gordon is survived by his wife; sons, Ronald and Arlen; daughter, Gayleen Orozco; grandsons Rafael Orozco, Ryan Orozco (Katie), and great granddaughters Lucy and Ellie; brother, Frank; sister, Dorothy, and many nieces and nephews.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Ilene Kadrmas and Blanche Pirkl; brother, Steve; nephew Leland Kadrmas; step grandson, Dwayne Kadrmas; and niece, Darlene Cooks.
Gordon was a member of the Eagles 275 and Veterans of Foreign Wars 293.
In remembrance of Gordon, an Intention Mass will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Church, 1760 Echo Hollow Rd, followed by a light Reception at approximately 9:30 to 11:00 am. A private graveside burial with Military Honors will follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society.
Published in Eugene Register-Guard from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020