|
|
Grace Howes passed away peacefully in her sleep April 25, 2019 at Hillside Heights in Eugene. She was 99 1/2 years old. Prior to that she lived at the Eugene Hotel, but lived most of her life in California including, Firebaugh, San Jose, and central coast cities. She also lived for a time in Hawaii and was there during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Though primarily a homemaker, she worked briefly as a hairdresser. Grace was married to Alton Howes who passed in 1976. She had 6 sisters and 3 brothers, all of whom preceded her on her journey. Grace is survived by her daughter Heidi, also of Eugene. There will be no service as per her wishes. Her ashes will be laid to rest alongside her husband in San Jose, CA.
Grace Howes
1919 - 2019
Please sign the guest book at www.registerguard.com/legacy
Published in Eugene Register-Guard on May 5, 2019